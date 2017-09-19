Traffic stop in Natchitoches leads to drug arrest

A man was arrested in Natchitoches after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of drugs at 2 residences.

Agents of the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force and Louisiana Probation and Parole arrested 33-year-old Jeremy Armstrong for driving under suspension.

During the investigation, agents conducted compliance checks at two residences in the 1100 block of North Fifth St. and the 1100 block of Robieau St in Campti, La.

During the checks, agents found suspected Ecstasy tablets, suspected synthetic marijuana, suspected marijuana and alprazolam.

Armstrong was subsequently charged and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on drug possession and parole violations.

He is being held at NPDC on a $200,000 bond and parole hold.

