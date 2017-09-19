Hurricane Maria intensifies into Category 5 storm

(NASA via AP). This Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, GOES East satellite image provided by NASA taken at 20:30 UTC, shows the eye of Hurricane Maria as it nears Dominica.

Hurricane Maria intensified into a Category 5 storm and pounded the eastern Caribbean on Monday night. Forecasters warned it might become even stronger.

The storm is now projected to charge into the eastern Caribbean that threatens islands already devastated by Hurricane Irma and holds the possibility of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.

