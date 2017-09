Dallas Hanks, 16, of the 1200 block of Maplewood Drive in Bossier City, stands about 5'8" tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Bossier authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who apparently ran away almost three weeks ago.

Dallas Hanks, 16, was reported missing Aug. 31 after staying the night with a friend.

He never returned to his home in the 1200 block of Maplewood Drive in Bossier City, the Bossier Sheriff's Office reports.

Hanks stands about 5'8" tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

