Tips lead drug team to arrest suspected drug dealer

Carlos Deandre Grisby, 41, was arrested after police found 24 grams of suspected synthetic marijuana. (Source: Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force)

A Natchitoches man is behind bars on several drug charges after police found nearly an ounce of synthetic marijuana Wednesday.

Carlos Deandre Grisby, 41, was arrested for possession of CDS with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation.

Authorities received tips that Grisby was reportedly selling drugs from his apartment in the H building of JW Thomas in downtown Natchitoches.

The Natchitoches Drug Task Force found Grisby inside the apartment with a black scale and about 24 grams of suspected synthetic marijuana.

Grisby was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center with a bond of $101,000.

