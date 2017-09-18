Charges against man who threw small kitten in Texarkana

A man is behind bars after he reportedly threw a small kitten Saturday afternoon in Texarkana, Texas.

Police arrested 64-year-old Michael Bryant for animal cruelty.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Texas Blvd. in regards of a disturbance.

A witness told police she observed Bryant picking up a small kitten and throwing it like a baseball for more than 20 feet.

She also said he hit the kitten several times and threw various items at the cat.

The kitten was found lying on its back under a nearby vehicle with blood on its face.

Animal Control took the kitten to be treated at a veterinary clinic where it is expected to recover.

Bryant was taken to the Bi-State Jail with a bond of $25,000.

