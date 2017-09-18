2 Bossier law enforcement officers arrested on domestic abuse charge after disturbance at bar

A senior detective with the Bossier City Police Department and a deputy with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Officer both face a charge of domestic abuse battery.

KSLA Investigates has confirmed that the two law enforcement officers were arrested late Monday afternoon.

The incident leading up to the arrests happened shortly before 11 p.m. Friday at The Stage, a popular bar and concert venue in Bossier City.

Detective Michael Hardesty, 44, initially was arrested on a charge of disturbing the peace after a “disturbance” with 44-year-old Audrey Seeger.

Seeger, who works as a deputy detective with the Sheriff’s Office, was arrested on the same charge Friday night.

Both law enforcement officers reportedly had been drinking at the time and had slurred speech when Bossier City police officers arrived, according to the incident report obtained by KSLA Investigates.

Shortly after KSLA Investigates obtained the report, the Police Department sent out a news release announcing the arrest of Hardesty and his placement on administrative leave.

KSLA Investigates also has learned that Bossier City police made the arrests.

There is no indication that either law enforcement officer has been booked into jail.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.