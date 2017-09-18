2 Bossier law enforcement officers arrested after incident at bar

A senior detective with the Bossier City Police Department and a deputy with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Officer are both on administrative leave after being arrested at a Bossier City nightclub.

The incident happened at The Stage, a popular bar and concert venue shortly before 11 p.m. Friday.

Detective Michael Hardesty, 44, was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace after a “disturbance” with 44-year-old Audrey Seeger. Seeger works as a deputy detective with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to the incident report, obtained by KSLA Investigates, both members of law enforcement had reportedly been drinking at the time, and more charges are possible pending an investigation.

Shortly after KSLA Investigates obtained the incident report, the Bossier City Police Department sent out a news release announcing the arrest of detective Hardesty, and his placement on administrative leave.

