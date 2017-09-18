3 hurt in explosion, fire at alderwoman's house in Stanley

Sworn in June 30 were Dwena Henry as an alderwoman and Sharon Fletcher as mayor of the DeSoto Parish village of Stanley. (Source: DeSoto Parish clerk of court's office)

Stanley Mayor Sharon Fletcher, Alderwoman Dwena Henry and friend William Roe were injured in an explosion and fire Sept. 18 at Henry's home in the 600 block of Louisiana Highway 763. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Three people were hurt in a suspected natural gas explosion Monday morning in DeSoto Parish.

Those injured are Stanley Mayor Sharon H. Fletcher, her mother, Alderwoman Dwena M. Henry, and friend William Roe.

It happened at Henry's home in the 600 block of Louisiana Highway 763, DeSoto Parish Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle said.

They told authorities they were preparing breakfast when they smelled natural gas.

Thomas Houston, an investigator with DeSoto Parish Fire District 5, said they have heard the same account but have yet to confirm that's what happened.

"We are still working to see exactly what it is. ... Everything is still under investigation. We are still going over stuff right now."

Henry, 92, was burned over 50 percent of her body. So the next 48 hours will be critical, Arbuckle said.

Roe is being kept in the hospital overnight for observation, the sheriff said.

And Fletcher was treated and released.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.