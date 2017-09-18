Greenwood police officer fired after domestic violence arrest

A Greenwood police officer has been fired in the wake of his arrest this summer on a domestic violence charge, town officials have confirmed.

Watch KSLA News 12 at 6 streaming live on KSLA.com and on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps.

Greenwood Mayor Frank Stawasz reports that Sgt. Kevin Ainsworth is "no longer employed by the Town of Greenwood."

Stawasz said his attorneys have advised him against providing any other details due to this being a personnel matter.

Ainsworth, 38, was arrested the night of July 22 at his home near Marshall, Texas, by Harrison County Sheriff's deputies.

He is free on $15,000 bond after being booked on a charge of assault-family violence.

Ainsworth also was placed on paid leave pending the results of a internal investigation and a decision by Stawasz.

Greenwood Police Chief Shayne Gibson said that he completed his internal investigation two weeks ago and that Ainsworth attended a predisciplinary conference with Stawasz on Sept. 11.

From there, Stawasz had five days to decide whether to take disciplinary action against Ainsworth, culminating in the decision to terminate him.

Harrison County sheriff's deputies say Ainsworth's wife has since dropped the assault charge, but the case remains open and he now faces a charge of disorderly conduct.

Community members concerned about Ainsworth's future as a police officer are expected to speak during Monday night's Board of Aldermen meeting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.