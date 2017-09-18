Raw cellphone video of officer, citizen arresting man is making the rounds on social media

Michael Wayne Griffin, 56, of the 100 block of East Lister Street in Shreveport, one count each of theft and resisting arrest by force (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Raw cellphone video of an officer and a citizen arresting a man near a Shreveport grocery store is making the rounds on social media. (Source: Jerrick Green)

Cellphone video of a man's arrest by an officer and a citizen at a Shreveport grocery store is making the rounds on social media.

The video, recorded and posted by Jerrick Green, reportedly shows an officer and what appears to be a civilian arresting a man.

Green posted it with the caption: "Police and Brookshire's manager beat and tase man stealing packs of shrimp. Pray for em. I think they went a little too far."

In three days, the video has been shared more than 400 times.

The arrest was made about 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brookshire's in the 500 block of Kings Highway.

Green's nearly 3-minute video reportedly shows the officer kicking and punching a man who is seen trying to get off the ground before being wrestled back down.

That man has since been identified as 56-year-old Michael Wayne Griffin, of the 100 block of East Lister Street.

Shreveport City Jail booking records show he "was found to have four steaks concealed on him and walked out of store. when asked to stop he ran on foot from officers."

Griffin now faces charges of theft and resisting arrest with force and violence.

He remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was transferred at 9:17 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say it is not uncommon for a civilian to assist in an arrest.

KSLA News 12 asked Brookshire's for comment. The company released the following statement:

"Brookshire Grocery Company is aware of an isolated incident that occurred Friday evening at our store on King’s Highway involving a law enforcement officer, one of our employees and an individual who has been arrested and charged with theft and resisting arrest. We are conducting an internal review of the situation. All inquiries regarding a law enforcement investigation should be referred to the Shreveport Police Department. The safety of our employees, customers and community will continue to be a top priority for our Company."

Shreveport police say the officer works at the Brookshire's location and was responding to a report of shoplifting.

KSLA News 12 will sit down with police Cpl. Rodney Horton, the department's firearms instructor, to discuss the video Tuesday.

