Bossier City neighbors on edge as police hunt for man's killer

Crime scene tape drapes across overgrowth where an apparent shooting the night of Sept. 17 claimed the life of 29-year-old Justin Russell Lowrey, of Bossier City. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Many neighbors and people at businesses reported hearing gunshots that rang out Sunday night in Bossier City.

Police investigating the gunfire found 29-year-old Justin Russell Lowrey, of Bossier City, dead in a parking lot behind Village Square East Townhomes in the 2600 block of Village Lane.

Now they are investigating his death as a homicide.

And neighbors say such violence so close to home has them on edge.

"It just freaks me out because it's around the corner from my house," Catherine Miller said.

"I have a 17-year-old daughter. And we were even fearful of letting our dogs out last night because of what was happening out here."

Miller said she was just returning home when she saw the large police presence.

"It was all taped off so we had to turn around. There were tons of cops, ambulances, everything like that around here."

Norma Bruce said she might have heard the gunshots. "I think I did, but I didn't realize what it was at the time.

"My upstairs neighbor heard them. Several other people heard them. It was very loud and very close by."

She said she found it all to be "a little scary."

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Bossier City's sixth homicide this year to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

