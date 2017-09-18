Fugitive arrested in Vivian for California murder

According to media reports, Christopher Schopp, of Modesto, CA, was wanted for the homicide of Vang Xiong. (Source: CPSO)

A man wanted for a 2015 murder in Stanislaus County, CA, has been arrested in Vivian, according to Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.

The sheriff's office says they were contacted by Stanislaus County detectives Friday with information that Christopher Schopp, 21, may be living and working in Vivian.

The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force investigated the tip and learned that Schopp had assumed another name and was living at 111 North Walnut Street in Vivian.

Schopp was arrested and taken into custody without incident on Friday.

According to media reports, Schopp, of Modesto, CA, was wanted for the homicide of Vang Xiong. Schopp is believed to have lured Xiong to an orchard on May 1, 2015, where he was shot and killed. Others were also present.

Schopp was booked into Caddo Correctional Center as an out-of-state fugitive. No information on extradition is currently available.

