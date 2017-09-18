Turner elementary monitoring students while AC being repaired

Faculty and staff at Turner Elementary school are monitoring students closely as crews work to repair a broken AC system. (Source: Scott Pace/ KSLA News 12)

Faculty and staff at Turner Elementary school are monitoring students closely as crews work to repair a broken AC system.

The school, located in the 5900 W 70th, has a 2 chiller AC system and one of the chillers stopped working Monday morning, according to Caddo Parish Schools spokeswoman Mary Wood.

Crews are in the process of fixing the broken chiller.

In the meantime, faculty moved students to cooler areas in the school like the gym where the AC was working properly.

Wood says the students are proceeding with their day and went to lunch as planned.

The fire department was called out for a complaint of a student thought to be suffering from heat-related illness. The student was not transported but instead taken home by a guardian.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.