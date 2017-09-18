Turner Elementary closed Tuesday due to AC issues, will reopen Wednesday

Caddo School District decided to close Turner Elementary on Sept. 19 due to a problem with the Shreveport school's air-conditioning system. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Turner Elementary will be closed Tuesday due to problems with the Shreveport school's air-conditioning system, Caddo School District announced late Monday.

One of the two chillers at the school in the 5900 block of West 70th Street stopped working Monday morning, impacting the school's main classroom wings, School District spokeswoman Mary Wood said.

"We should have everything working tomorrow."

To be on the safe side, Wood said, crews want Tuesday to ensure the system is working properly before reopening the campus.

"It is believed all issues will be addressed to allow for Turner to reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 20."

Turner Elementary will be closed on Tuesday due to air conditioning concerns. Repairs are underway and the school will reopen on Wednesday. — Caddo Parish Schools (@CaddoSchools) September 19, 2017

On Monday, faculty members moved students to the gymnasium and other areas of the school where the air conditioning was working.

At one point, Shreveport Fire Department was called to respond to a report of a student thought to have been suffering from a heat-related illness.

The youth was taken home by a guardian.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.