2 men caught on video forcing open gate, taken items from storage unit

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are looking for 2 men caught on surveillance video breaking into a storage unit and taking items out.

It happened on September 18 at the Hide Away Harbor Storage in the 5500 block of Jefferson Paige.

Police say the men forced open the gate and entered the business grounds.

While inside, police say they entered a storage building with a key, removed items, then fled the scene in the vehicles in the video.

Anyone with any information or who may know the men is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. They can also visit the website.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.