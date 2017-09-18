Caddo Confederate monument one step closer to being moved

The Caddo Parish Commission's Monument Advisory Committee voted Thursday against a recommendation to take down the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Courthouse.

The Caddo Parish Commission's Long-Range Planning/Special Projects Committee has voted in favor of removing the parish's confederate monument.

Caddo commissioners voted Monday afternoon to advance a proposal to move the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Courthouse to someplace else.

The vote during the commission's work session was 8 to 4.

The resolution next will be voted on Oct. 19.

The resolution describes the monument on the north side of the courthouse grounds in downtown Shreveport as divisive and a painful reminder of racial inequalities locally and nationally.

On Sept. 5, the commission's long-range planning committee voted 4 to 3 to remove the monument.

That decision went against a recommendation by a citizens advisory subcommittee. That panel suggested Aug. 10 that two separate monuments be erected next to the Confederate memorial.

