Caddo Commission's first vote on Confederate monument expected S - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Caddo Commission's first vote on Confederate monument expected Sept. 18

(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

The fate of the Confederate monument outside the Caddo courthouse now lies in the hands of the Caddo Commission.

The Commission will meet Monday to hold a work session where the resolution to remove the monument will be presented for a vote.

The resolution describes the monument as divisive and a painful reminder of racial inequalities locally and nationally. 

This will be the first of three possible votes, with the second being held on September 21, and a public hearing and final vote to be held on October 5.

On September 5, the Caddo Long Range Committee voted 4 to 3 to remove the monument.

That decision went against the monument sub-committee, who recommended lawmakers erect two separate monuments to stand alongside the statue back on August 10.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly