Caddo Commission's first vote on Confederate monument expected Sept. 18

The Caddo Parish Commission's Monument Advisory Committee voted Thursday against a recommendation to take down the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Courthouse.

The Caddo Parish Commission's Long-Range Planning/Special Projects Committee has voted in favor of removing the parish's confederate monument.

The fate of the Confederate monument outside the Caddo courthouse now lies in the hands of the Caddo Commission.

The Commission will meet Monday to hold a work session where the resolution to remove the monument will be presented for a vote.

The resolution describes the monument as divisive and a painful reminder of racial inequalities locally and nationally.

This will be the first of three possible votes, with the second being held on September 21, and a public hearing and final vote to be held on October 5.

On September 5, the Caddo Long Range Committee voted 4 to 3 to remove the monument.

That decision went against the monument sub-committee, who recommended lawmakers erect two separate monuments to stand alongside the statue back on August 10.

