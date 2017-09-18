7 students, at least 1 other injured in crash involving Bossier school bus

Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police are working a crash on Highway 80 involving a school bus, that sent 7 students to the hospital and seriously injured at least one other person Monday morning.

The crash happened a short time after 7 a.m., near the Cook Law Firm in the 4000 block of Hwy. 80 eastbound. A vehicle reportedly rammed into school bus 45 and got pinned underneath the bus.

State police confirmed serious injuries were reported to at least one of the passengers in the vehicle that rammed into the bus.

According to Bossier Parish Schools spokeswoman Sonja Bailes, 7 students on the bus were injured in the crash and taken to University Health and Willis Knighton hospitals.

Before that crash, another bus was involved in a crash on Hwy. 80 eastbound near Preston Blvd. No injuries were reported. Deputies say a vehicle rear-ended school bus number 186.

Both buses were loaded and headed to Haughton Middle School, according to Bailes.

Bailes said all parents of students on the bus were called, either by their students or school officials. Parents are asked not to go to the scene of the crash.

KSLA News 12 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.