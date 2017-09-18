7 students, 2 others injured in crash involving Bossier school bus

7 students were injured and at least one other was seriously injured in a crash on Hwy. 80 involving a Bossier school bus. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police are working a crash on Highway 80 involving a school bus, that sent 7 students to the hospital and seriously injured 2 others Monday morning.

The crash happened a short time after 7 a.m., near the Cook Law Firm in the 4000 block of Hwy. 80 eastbound. A vehicle reportedly rammed into school bus 45 and got pinned underneath the bus.

State police confirmed serious injuries were reported for the driver and passenger in the vehicle that rammed into the bus.

According to Bossier Parish Schools spokeswoman Sonja Bailes, 7 students on the bus were injured in the crash and taken to University Health and Willis Knighton hospitals.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those involved. Because this is a horrible, horrible tragedy. We hope that everybody will keep them close at heart," said Bailes.

Bailes said there were 34 students total on the bus.

Before that crash, another bus was involved in a crash on Hwy. 80 eastbound near Preston Blvd. No injuries were reported. Deputies say a vehicle rear-ended school bus number 186.

Both buses were loaded and headed to Haughton Middle School, according to Bailes.

Bailes said all parents of students on the bus were called, either by their students or school officials. Parents are asked not to go to the scene of the crash.

All the students who were not injured were taken to school on bus number 413.

Louisiana State Police spokesman Matt Harris says everyone involved in the crash is stable and expected to be OK.

