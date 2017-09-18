Police: Man stabs another man who tried to help him

Shreveport police are looking for a man who they say stabbed another man who was trying to help him in the 1800 block of Marshall Street Monday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

The hunt is on for a man police say stabbed a man who was trying to help him Monday morning.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Marshall Street.

Police say a man in his 40s was driving in the Highland neighborhood when a shirtless man waved for his attention.

The driver pulled over to try and help the shirtless man but after a short conversation, the man stabbed the driver in the chest and tried to steal his car, according to police.

Police say the shirtless man then ran off towards downtown Shreveport.

The victim was taken to University Health and is expected to recover.

