Police investigating report of possible homicide in Bossier

Bossier City police are investigating a report of a possible homicide.

It happened about 9:10 p.m. Sunday in the area of Village Lane.

An employee of a business nearby said that's when they heard a couple gunshots.

Police, an ambulance and a fire truck showed up shortly afterward.

Now police have part of the area cordoned off with crime scene tape.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

