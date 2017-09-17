Police investigating report of possible homicide in Bossier

(Source: KSLA News 12) BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -
Bossier City police are investigating a report of a possible homicide.
It happened about 9:10 p.m. Sunday in the area of Village Lane.
An employee of a business nearby said that's when they heard a couple gunshots.
Police, an ambulance and a fire truck showed up shortly afterward.
Now police have part of the area cordoned off with crime scene tape.
No further details are available at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
