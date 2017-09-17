Police ID man shot to death in Bossier City

Bossier City police are investigating the shooting death of a man Sunday night.

It happened around 9:10 p.m. when police received several calls of multiple gunshots fired in the 2600 block of Village Lane.

Police, an ambulance and a fire truck showed up shortly afterward.

When they got there, officers found the body of a man in a parking lot behind a residence at the Village Square East Townhomes, according to Bossier City Police spokesman Mark Natale.

That man has been identified as 29-year-old Justin Russell Lowrey of Bossier City.

Natale said detectives with the BCPD's Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

