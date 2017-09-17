Man shot to death in Bossier, police investigate as homicide

Bossier City police are investigating the shooting death of a man Sunday night.

It happened about 9:10 p.m. when police received several calls of multiple gunshots fired in the 2600 block of Village Lane.

Police, an ambulance and a fire truck showed up shortly afterward.

When they got there, officers found the body of a man in a parking lot behind a residence at the Village Square East Townhomes, according to Bossier City Police spokesman Mark Natale.

Natale said detectives with the BCPD's Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The name of the victim is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.