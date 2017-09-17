Ranger shares sunset on pond

A ranger known for capturing stunning images on camera recently caught an East Texas sunset.
The videographer, identified as "Ranger Kelsey," posted the images from Saw Mill Pond on the Facebook page for Caddo Lake State Park at Karnack, Texas.
Magical, mystical and primeval are the words the ranger used to describe the scene.
What do you think?
Which three words would you use to describe it?
