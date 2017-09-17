Man convicted of knocking out wife; assaulting her, neighbor

A former Shreveport man faces up to 10 years in prison at hard labor for knocking out his wife, giving her a concussion and assaulting her and a neighbor with a high-powered rifle.

Sentencing of 40-year-old Michael Gregory Payne, of Houston, is set for Oct. 18 in Caddo District Court in Shreveport.

Six jurors found Payne guilty Wednesday.

The three men and three women convicted him of one felony, aggravated assault with a firearm, and two misdemeanors, simple assault and simple battery.

Payne beat a woman who at the time was his wife, causing her to lose consciousness, then assaulted her and a neighbor with an SKS semiautomatic rifle after she sought refuge at the neighbor’s home July 7, 2014, the Caddo district attorney's office reports.

He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center the afternoon of July 28, 2014, on one count each of domestic abuse/aggravated assault, second-degree battery and being an in-state fugitive, booking records show.

Payne now faces:

up to 10 years in prison at hard labor and a fine of up to $10,000 on the charge of aggravated assault with a firearm,

6 months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000 on the simple battery conviction, and,

90 days in jail and a fine of up to $200 on the charge of simple assault.

He was booked into Caddo Correctional on Wednesday evening on one count each of aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery and simple assault.

