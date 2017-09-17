Authorities arrest East Texas murder suspect in Bossier City

ARRESTED: Mose Dandrew Smith, 20, of Bossier City, is suspected of murder in Panola County, Texas, and violating his probation in Bossier City. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

A man suspected of killing someone in East Texas was captured Sunday in Bossier City.

Authorities got word that 20-year-old Mose Dandrew Smith, of Bossier City, was at a residence in the 2600 block of Barbara Street, city spokesman Mark Natale said.

He was arrested by Bossier City police and members of a U.S. Marshals Service violent offenders task force.

Now Smith is accused of violating his probation in Bossier City.

And he faces extradition to Panola County, Texas, where he is wanted on a murder charge.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.