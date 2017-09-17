Authorities ID man wounded in drive-by shooting in Shreveport

A man was shot in one of his legs the afternoon of Sept. 17 as he was walking in the 2600 block of Bibb Street in Shreveport. (Source: Google Maps)

Authorities have released the name of the man who was shot as he was walking in Shreveport.

He is 20-year-old Eldrick Thomas.

The drive-by shooting happened at 2:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Bibb Street, according to the police report.

That's within a quarter mile east-southeast of Werner Park Elementary School.

A black SUV, possibly a Hyundai, drove past Thomas then turned around at Bibb Street at Hearne Avenue.

The street is blocked off there due to construction, the report states.

Someone in the SUV began firing at Thomas as the vehicle passed the second time.

Thomas was shot once in one of his legs as he fled.

The SUV left.

Thomas was taken by ambulance to University Health in Shreveport for treatment of a wound that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

