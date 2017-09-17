Cooling vests donated to Bossier, Webster Sheriff K-9 teams

The cooling vests will help the K-9 teams stay cool and work with deputies longer. (Source: Lt. Bill Davis, Bossier Sheriff's Office)

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office and the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office K-9 teams will be staying cool thanks to a donation of cooling vests from a local organization.

The Sons of the American Legion of the Fred A. Rodgers, Jr., Post 388 in Koran donated the vests Saturday afternoon.

"It's our way of saying 'thank you' and showing our support," said Paul Holeyfield with the Sons of the American Legion.

Deputies say their bloodhounds have excessive skin which can cause them to overheat. The cooling vests will help the K-9 teams stay cool and work with deputies longer.

"It's very heartwarming when you get a donation like this," said Sgt. Daniel Talley, "They aren't just thinking of us officers, but they also thought about the animals that we use on a daily basis."

Sons of the American Legion are men whose parents or grandparents served in the U.S. military.

