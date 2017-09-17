SPD: Car carrying two shooting victims crashes into power pole

Shreveport police are investigating after two people were found shot inside a car that crashed into a telephone pole. (Source: Cody Jennings, KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating after two people were found shot inside a car that crashed into a power pole Sunday morning.

Police say it happened at 5:45 a.m. in the 1800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive between Russell Road and Boykin Boulevard.

According to officers on scene, the victims were taken to University Health.

One victim reportedly has critical injuries, detectives say.

According to SWEPCO, the wreck caused 1,835 customers to lose power in and around the MLK area.

SWEPCO says power has been restored to the area.

