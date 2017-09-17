Bowie County deputies shot while responding to house fire, homeowner arrested

A suspect is in custody after a shooting that injured two Bowie County Sheriff's deputies. (Source: Fred Gamble, KSLA News 12)

A man is in custody after he allegedly fired shots at deputies and crashed his truck into their patrol units after they attempted to put out a fire at his home, according to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of Farm to Market 44 East.

According to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Eric McMillian and Deputy Westin Fannin arrived with the DeKalb Volunteer Fire Department at the scene of a house fire.

Deputies say the homeowner, 48-year-old Bryan Lee Batchelor, came outside and pointed a gun at the deputies.

Batchelor reportedly tried to stop them from putting out the fire at his home.

According to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, Batchelor jumped into his truck and started to drive into a nearby pasture to get away from deputies.

Deputies Fannin and McMillian reportedly drove through a field to get to Batchelor when their unit got stuck.

Batchelor reportedly rammed his car into the unit. According to deputies, shots were fired between Batchelor and the two deputies.

Deputies Fannin and McMillian were injured, but are expected to survive.

Batchelor was reportedly driving away from the scene when Deputy Clint Freeman spotted him on County Road 4241.

According to deputies, Batchelor "had intentions" of hitting Deputy Freeman's unit.

Deputy Freeman reportedly tried to maneuver his unit out of Batchelor's way, but Batchelor's truck crashed into it. The crash left Deputy Freeman's unit inoperable.

Deputies lost sight of Batchelor until Lieutenant Chris Allison and Deputy Martin McGee spotted him on County Road 4235.

According to deputies, Batchelor smashed his truck into another patrol unit, where shots were fired.

Deputies say Batchelor was eventually taken into custody after the shooting.

Batchelor was treated at the scene for injuries but later taken to the hospital.

He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a public servant and evading arrest with a vehicle.

All of the deputies injured by Batchelor have been treated and released.

