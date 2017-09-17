Bowie County deputies shot while responding to house fire, homeowner arrested

A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.More >>
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.More >>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.More >>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.More >>
Tropical Storm Maria is expected to become a hurricane Sunday, joining Hurricane Jose.More >>
Tropical Storm Maria is expected to become a hurricane Sunday, joining Hurricane Jose.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
The 1-year-old dog was taken in by the SPCA and has already been adopted.More >>
The 1-year-old dog was taken in by the SPCA and has already been adopted.More >>