Event allows students and police officers to communicate

If it's positive or otherwise uplifting news, you'll find it right here.
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.
Tropical Storm Maria has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the second active tropical storm behind Hurricane Jose.
No. 11 LSU fell 37-7 to Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS, in the SEC opener for both teams.
