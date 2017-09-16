Event allows students and police officers to communicate

While tensions continue to run high across the country, a local group is urging young people to communicate before they act.

On Saturday, young students sat down with police officers at Linwood Charter School and had an open discussion about their fears and what they want each other to know.

"We also know particularly as African-American mothers that it's really important for those conversations to happen between children and teenagers and law enforcement officers," said Ilene Frazier, with Jack and Jill of America's Red River chapter. "We know that those are important conversations to happen to make sure our law enforcement officers are returning home safely and our children are returning home safely."

This is the fifth year that the event has been held and organizers say they've seen very positive results and plan to see it continue.

Jack and Jill of America is one of the oldest African American organizations in the country and today the Red River chapter held an event in Honor of Carol Robertson.

Robertson was 16 when she was killed in the 16th Street Church Bombing in Birmingham Alabama back in 1963.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.