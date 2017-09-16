1 injured in Highland shooting

One person has been sent to a Shreveport hospital following a shooting on Saturday evening in the Highland neighborhood.

It happened just after 7 p.m. in the 600 block of Wyandotte Street.

Police on the scene say that a man standing in the street was shot at from a passing vehicle.

He was then sent to University Health for treatment. No word on injuries or a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.