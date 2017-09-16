Community Day by Helping Hands Outreach connects people with assistance

While hundreds of families struggle to make ends meet right here in our own community, a group of citizens is trying to make it clear help is never far away.

The purpose of the Community Day held on Saturday was for families to become educated about the help around them. Groups like Southern University of Shreveport and Ayers Career College were on hand to answer questions.

A seminar was held to teach people about making positive changes in their lives.

"I was told that information is power," said Charles Johnson with Helping Hands. "A lot of people are in situations they're in because they have a lack of information. and it's so important for us to bring the community together because no matter what a person is going through, there is some agency, there is some non-profit, there is some kind of organization that exists to respond to those needs."

Helping Hands also offers counseling services Monday through Friday and has a 24-hour hotline for families in need.

