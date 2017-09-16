LSUS to reveal contents of 1992 time capsule

As a part of the Louisiana State University in Shreveport's 50th anniversary, a reveal of a time capsule will be held starting on Monday.

The time capsule is from the year 1992. Events will be a part of LSUS's "50th Birthday Party," according to a news release. Festivities will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday in University Center Mall.

Items inside the capsule include letters from students, floppy disks, and more.

The capsule can be viewed Tuesday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“This celebration marks a joyous time for LSUS,” said LSUS Chancellor Larry Clark, in a news release. “It should remind the community that the university has been able to serve and educate thousands of students who have gone on to make an important mark in Shreveport-Bossier. Our graduates impact the social, cultural and economic prosperity of the community. It is only fitting that we invite the entire community to celebrate with us.”

Special guests include Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler, Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker and LSU President F. King Alexander. Some of LSUS's inaugural students, faculty and staff will also be on hand.

For more 50th anniversary events, visit www.lsus.edu/50th.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.