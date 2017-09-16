La. Workforce Commission hosts job fairs in Shreveport-Bossier

The Louisiana Workforce Commission will host job fairs for out-of-school on Thursday.

Both events will begin at 3 p.m and will last until 6 p.m.

Shreveport's event will be held at the Business and Career Center at 2121 Fairfield Avenue, Suite 100 and Bossier's will be held at 4000 Viking Drive, B-1.

The events are aimed at teens and young adults ages 18 to 24.

“We are thrilled to coordinate this endeavor with our local offices. Providing job opportunities for Louisiana’s young adult population is necessary for their professional development and for the state’s economy,” said LWC Executive Director Ava Dejoie, in a news release. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with local businesses as well as national retailers to make this job fair a success.”

Walmart is expected to participate in the event, looking to fill part-time and full-time positions.

Other job fairs by the LWC will be held across the state in all major cities.

For more information visit the LWC website.

