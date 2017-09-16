Homer man sentenced after hiding drugs in relative's dryer

A Homer man will spend 10 years in prison on a charge of possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine after a bag containing the drug was found in a relative's clothes dryer.

Court records show 44-year-old Vincent McDaniel was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to the charge March 9.

According to McDaniel's plea, one of his relatives called police on November 12, 2015 to report that she found something suspicious in a bag.

The bag was reportedly left in the clothes dryer at her home in Homer.

McDaniel reportedly asked to be let into the home while his relative was away.

Police say there were more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in the bag after testing it.

After his arrest, police say McDaniel asked other relatives to get the bag before authorities could take it.

McDaniel's 10-year prison sentence includes 10 years of supervised release, according to court records.

