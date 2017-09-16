Convicted felon pleads guilty to hiding gun behind wall in Shreveport home

A Shreveport man pleaded guilty Thursday for allegedly hiding a sawed-off shotgun behind a wall in his home.

According to court records, 25-year-old Dylan Fausto pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Fausto was charged after police found the gun during a search of his home on January 2.

Authorities say the loaded sawed-off 12-gauge Mossberg pump shotgun was found behind a sheetrock panel leaning against a wall in the master bedroom closet.

Court records show Fausto was previously convicted of a felony and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

He faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Fausto is scheduled to be sentenced on January 5, 2018.

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved.