Convicted felon pleads guilty to hiding gun behind wall in Shreveport home

Dylan Fausto, 25 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office) Dylan Fausto, 25 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A Shreveport man pleaded guilty Thursday for allegedly hiding a sawed-off shotgun behind a wall in his home. 

According to court records, 25-year-old Dylan Fausto pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

Fausto was charged after police found the gun during a search of his home on January 2. 

Authorities say the loaded sawed-off 12-gauge Mossberg pump shotgun was found behind a sheetrock panel leaning against a wall in the master bedroom closet. 

Court records show Fausto was previously convicted of a felony and is prohibited from possessing a firearm. 

He faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. 

Fausto is scheduled to be sentenced on January 5, 2018. 

