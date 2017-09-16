2 arrested, 1 sought in Natchitoches burglary

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies have arrested two men and are looking for a third in connection with a burglary Tuesday night.

Deputies say it happened just before 4:00 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Bermuda Road.

The homeowner reportedly told deputies that someone broke into his home through a back door.

Deputies say two televisions, two pairs of cowboy boots, a safe with at least $1,300 cash in it, two watches, five diamond rings and a briefcase with documents valued at $15,000 were taken from the home.

While looking at surveillance video, deputies say three people were caught on camera at the home during the burglary.

According to detectives, the three suspects got away in a 2001 or 2002 Ford Crown Victoria.

Deputies reportedly recognized one of the men as 28-year-old LeAndrew Evans of Natchitoches.

According to the sheriff's office, Evans was taken into custody later that day.

Evans was charged with 1 count of simple burglary.

Meanwhile, deputies reportedly saw two other men matching the description of the burglars while investigating an area near Martin Luther King Drive in Natchitoches.

Deputies say the men were wearing the same clothes as the burglars captured on the surveillance video.

While detectives tried to talk to the men, one of them ran away towards a nearby apartment complex. Detectives say that man has been identified as 26-year-old Donald B. Harrison of Natchitoches.

Detectives were able to arrest the second man identified as 31-year-old Alex Willis of Natchez.

Willis was charged with 1 count of simple burglary.

According to detectives, some of the items that were reported stolen in the burglary were found near Texas Street. But, detectives say they are still trying to find the televisions and the jewelry.

Deputies are still trying to find Harrison who reportedly has prior weapon violation arrests.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-352-6432.

