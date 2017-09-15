Coroner IDs man killed in Anderson Island double shooting

Shreveport Police say one man has died and another is injured after a shooting Friday night. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport Police say one man is dead and another is injured after a shooting Friday night.

It happened just before 10:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Washington Street.

Officers reportedly found a 20-year-old Chancell Bradford and 44-year-old Marlvin Bradford with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the front driveway of a home.

According to police, the two victims are related.

The men were taken to University Health where Chancell Bradford died from his injuries.

Police say Marlvin Bradford is still in the hospital, but is expected to survive.

According to investigators, the shooting followed an argument between the victims and the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

