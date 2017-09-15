2 wounded in Anderson Island shooting

Two people have been rushed to a Shreveport hospital following a shooting on Friday night.

Police got the call just before 10 p.m. to the 1100 block of E. Washington Street.

That's in Shreveport's Anderson Island neighborhood a few blocks northeast of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.

According to Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines, the pair have been sent to University Health. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police have roped off the scene and are investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

