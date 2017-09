Shreveport Police say one man has died and another is injured after a shooting Friday night. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport Police say one man has died and another is injured after a shooting Friday night.

It happened just before 10:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Washington Street.

Officers were investigating a shots fired call when they found two men shot.

The men were taken to University Health where one man died from his injuries.

The other victim is still recovering in the hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

