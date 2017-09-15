Traffic flowing again on LA 3132 east due to wreck

Traffic on La. Highway 3132 is flowing smoothly again after a crash involving a motorcycle.

It happened just after 3 p.m. near the Walker Road exit, according to Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines.

According to LADOTD's twitter, traffic was backed up for at least a mile.

All lanes are open LA 3132 East past 70th Street. Congestion has reached one mile in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) September 15, 2017

One person has been sent to an ArkLaTex hospital, possibly with a broken arm, according to Hines.

