New Highland Friendship House dedicated

There's officially a new Friendship House in the Highland neighborhood.

The ribbon for the home was cut Friday morning.

This new Friendship House replaces a much smaller house in the Highland neighborhood, that was used more than 20 years. A Friendship House is like an oasis in a disadvantaged neighborhood, providing hope and encouragement to residents.

Sandra Simpson is the community coordinator for the Highland Friendship House. She said she's been waiting for a long time to get her new home.

"I cannot say thank you enough, to every person who's had any part in making this house possible," Simpson said. And how grateful I am for everything that everybody has done. It's taken a lot of people. So grateful. I wish could give each one of them a hug and tell them thank you."

Friendship Houses offer after-school programs for children and teens, educational programs, family events, service projects and much more.

It was funded in part by previous House for Hope campaigns.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.