Shreveport attorney arrested for stealing money from clients

A Shreveport attorney is behind bars after reportedly committing numerous felony offenses, according to authorities.

36-year-old Christopher Sices was arrested and booked for identity theft, forgery, and two counts of theft.

Sices reportedly forged another attorney’s signature on settlement checks and used her federal tax ID number instead of his own. In those same cases, he is accused of keeping money for himself that should have been used to pay clients’ medical bills, said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.

Sices is also accused of keeping money that was paid to a client by an insurance company and forging that client’s signature on two checks.

The total loss in these cases was $11,310.

Sices was taken into custody Thursday following an investigation by Caddo Sheriff’s Det. Doug Smith of the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force.

