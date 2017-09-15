Traffic on I-20 westbound stalled as crews clear accident

I-20 westbound is closed after a tractor-trailer fire at milepost 58. (Source: KSLA News 12 Viewer)

LA State Police say I-20 westbound in Gibsland is back open after a tractor-trailer caught fire at milepost 58. However, due to clean-up efforts moved to the side of the road, DOTD officials say traffic in that area has been stalled.

Traffic was being diverted at exit 61 onto US Highway 80, then west to exit 55 where traffic where drivers were able to merge back onto the interstate.

The fire broke out just before 10:20 a.m. Friday.

Authorities believe the fire started due to a natural occurrence, such as overheating.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.