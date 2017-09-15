Traffic Alert: I-20 westbound closed after tractor-trailer fire

I-20 westbound is closed after a tractor-trailer fire at milepost 58. (Source: KSLA News 12 Viewer)

I-20 westbound in Gibsland is closed after a tractor-trailer caught fire at milepost 58.

Traffic is being diverted at exit 61 onto US Highway 80, then west to exit 55 where traffic will be able to merge back onto the interstate.

The fire broke out just before 10:20 a.m. Friday.

Authorities say the closure is only temporary until the incident is cleared.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There is no word on any injuries.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.