Fire damages vacant house undergoing renovations

A house being renovated in Shreveport caught fire Friday morning.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Creswell.

Firefighters reported smoke coming from the house when they arrived.

The fire was under control in about 5 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The house had minor damage to an additional exterior wall.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.