Man finds brother dead in Wake Village, police investigate as homicide

Police in Wake Village are investigating a homicide after a man found his brother dead Thursday night.

The body of 62-year-old Winford Hamilton was discovered around 10:45 when his brother returned to their home on Village Lane.

Wake Village Police Chief Ronnie Sharp says Hamilton died from an apparent gunshot wound.

The police are interviewing a person of interests, but no arrests have been made at this time, according to Chief Sharp.

