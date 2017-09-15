Man finds brother dead in Wake Village, police investigate as ho - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Man finds brother dead in Wake Village, police investigate as homicide

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
(Source: KSLA News 12) (Source: KSLA News 12)
WAKE VILLAGE, TX (KSLA) -

Police in Wake Village are investigating a homicide after a man found his brother dead Thursday night. 

The body of 62-year-old Winford Hamilton was discovered around 10:45 when his brother returned to their home on Village Lane.

Wake Village Police Chief Ronnie Sharp says Hamilton died from an apparent gunshot wound.

The police are interviewing a person of interests, but no arrests have been made at this time, according to Chief Sharp.

