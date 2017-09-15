Family of man found dead in Wake Village looking for answers, police investigate death as homicide

When a man returned to this home in the 1300 block of Village Lane in Wake Village he discovered his brother dead. (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

A Bowie County man is looking for answers after he found his brother fatally shot in their home Thursday night.

The body of 61-year-old Winfred Hamilton was discovered around 10:45 when Erwin Hamilton returned to their home on Village Lane.

Police in Wake Village are investigating the death as a homicide.

"My brother was a good dude," says Erwin Hamilton, "And with his life taken away so early...that's nothing that we the family could get ready for."

Wake Village Police Chief Ronnie Sharp said police do not have a reason for the murder but did say they have a person of interest in the case.

"We have several leads that we are following. There have been no charges filed at this time on any person."

Chief Sharp has been police chief since 2010 and he said this is only the second homicide he has had to investigate and only the third for the city in the past 10 years.

The last homicide was in 2012.

Meanwhile, Hamilton's family have started making funeral preparations for Winfred.

He would have turned 62-years-old next month.

"With the help and strength of the Lord God Almighty...we will be able to overcome this," says Erwin Hamilton.

Winfred's body has been sent to Dallas, Texas for an autopsy.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.