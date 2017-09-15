Dog owner speaks after men accused of shooting, killing dogs arrested

Shreveport Police are investigating four burglaries in the Southern Hills neighborhood where multiple dogs were reported shot Friday afternoon.

GRAPHIC: SPD seeks surveillance video after dogs shot in series of break ins

Two burglary suspects arrested earlier this week in Shreveport now also are suspected of being involved in the break-ins in which pets were killed.

A woman is giving an update now that two suspected burglars accused of shooting her dogs and killing one have been arrested.

Tarodganey Sumner, 26, and 27-year-old Calvin Wayne Horton were taken into custody in connection with a burglary Monday morning.

The men are now suspected of being involved in the break-ins in which pets were killed.

Police say two homes in the 2200 block of Urbandale Street, one home on Hilton Street and another in the 9500 block of Alecia Lane were ransacked.

At least three dogs were reportedly shot during the burglaries.

Even though she was shot multiple times and the bullet wounds are visible, Christine Morgan says her dog Margot should recover.

The dog still has two bullets lodged in her body and Margot says it's hard to comprehend what happened.

"I feel like we've been through a whirlwind. my entire family has been absolutely devastated. we feel completely violated."

Morgan says she is planning to move out of the Southern Hills neighborhood.

